The Triller Fight Club event this coming Saturday in Miami was set to be one of their largest yet, featuring famed HBO Boxing voice Jim Lampley making his debut as their main play-by-play voice. It also featured a main event between Teófimo López (holder of the undisputed lightweight belt) and George Kambosos Jr., a co-main event undisputed middleweight title fight between Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Erin Cederroos, and pre-event concerts from Meek Mill, Myke Towers, Snoop Dogg and Lunay. However, the whole event has now been postponed to August 14 (at a to-be-determined location) following López testing positive for COVID-19. Here’s more on that from a release:

Undisputed Lightweight World Champion, Teofimo Lopez has tested positive for symptomatic COVID-19 and his highly anticipated defense against Mandatory Challenger George Kambosos has been rescheduled for August 14, 2021 at a location to be determined. Presented by Triller Fight Club, the boxing and music pay-per-view extravaganza was set to emanate this Saturday, June 19 from loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins. Lopez’s diagnosis was confirmed this morning. “We send our best to Teofimo and his family and hope they get well soon, and look forward to seeing this epic battle on August 14, 2021,” said Triller Fight Club co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh. Additional information on the rescheduled date including all musical acts and ticketing will be announced shortly.

This is far from the first sports event to be rescheduled due to COVID-19, but it is interesting to see this one change given that there was so much else associated with it beyond the López-Kambosos fight. And it’s definitely not for sure that they’ll be able to get all the same musical acts for the rescheduled fight. At the same time, though, the rescheduling is understandable; this was an event very much built around the López-Kambosos fight, so if that can’t go on, it doesn’t necessarily make sense to try and do it anyways. We’ll see what Triller Fight Club announces about the rescheduling in the weeks ahead.