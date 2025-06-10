Screen grab: DAZN

One month after it was first made official, the Sept. 13 super fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford officially has a home. And has long been the expectation, that will be Netflix, with the streamer officially announcing that it will air the highly anticipated boxing match, which will mark TKO’s first foray into the sport.

UFC president Dana White will co-promote the fight alongside entertainment conglomerate Sela. While it was also announced that the event will take place in Las Vegas, a venue has yet to officially be attached, although it has previously been connected to Allegiant Stadium.

“On September 13, Canelo and Crawford, two legends of boxing, will finally compete against each other in the fight of the century,” Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh said in a statement. “Alongside Dana White and Sela, we will deliver something truly incredible in Las Vegas for fans around the world to enjoy through Netflix.”

Added White: “Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing and this is right up my alley. Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It’s literally a once in a lifetime fight. Live on Saturday, September 13, streaming globally on Netflix, two of the GREATEST boxers in the sport will meet in a historic fight from Las Vegas.”

Two boxing legends. One legacy on the line. Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. Saturday September 13. LIVE globally on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/dUUxgEcBeI — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2025

The official announcement regarding Netflix hosting the upcoming unified Super Middleweight championship fight solidifies plans that were set into motion shortly after TKO announced its partnership with Saudi Arabia on a new boxing promotion in March. In the weeks that followed, Sports Illustrated‘s Chris Mannix referred to the impending super fight as boxing’s “worst-kept secret,” with Turki Alalshikh officially announcing the fight following Álvarez’s victory over William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in May.

As for Netflix’s involvement, the September boxing event — which will take place on the same day as UFC Fight Night: San Antonio — only deepens the streamer’s relationship with TKO. In addition to being the current home of WWE Raw, Netflix is also currently in negotiations with UFC for its upcoming media rights package.

To this point, details regarding what the rest of the TKO boxing promotion will look like have remained few and far between. But if its first event is any indication, there will be plenty of emphasis on star power and maintaining a big-fight feel.