After months of speculation, Zuffa Boxing officially has a deal.

In a release on Monday, the TKO boxing promotion announced that it has reached an agreement for Paramount+ to become its exclusive home in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Going into effect at the start of 2026, the deal will call for the Paramount Global streamer to initially host 12 fight cards, with that number expected to grow in subsequent years. The release also notes the possibility that CBS could simulcast some of the events on its linear broadcast channel.

“I’m excited to bring great boxing events to a global audience,” UFC president Dana White, who has served as Zuffa’s primary promoter, said in a release. “There are millions of boxing fans that will now be able to watch competitive fights with up-and-coming boxers as well as the biggest stars in the sport. Paramount will be the home for UFC and boxing fans to watch the greatest fights in combat sports.”

Added Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, which is funding the promotion: “This partnership with Paramount reinforces our vision to redefine the way viewers consume boxing. More fight fans will now have access to watch some of the most exciting boxers around. We have seen the proof that the appetite is there, this is the future for live boxing coverage and will ensure the sport continues to thrive.”

Monday’s announcement comes more than a month after Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel first reported that Zuffa Boxing was likely to land with Paramount, which recently struck a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal to become the home of another TKO subsidiary, UFC. Speaking to Puck’s John Ourand on an episode of The Varsity, TKO president and chief operating officer Mark Shapiro indicated the company had originally considered packaging UFC’s rights with Zuffa’s before ultimately opting to sell them separately.

“The UFC was such a big deal that we needed to close that out and give the announcement its own stage,” Shapiro said. “And we moved boxing to the back burner.”

While financial details of the deal have yet to be revealed, both Shapiro and White have indicated that TKO will maintain the ability to sell super fights such as its debut Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford event separately from its primary media rights package. The release also states that an announcement regarding Zuffa’s schedule and debut card on Paramount+ will be made in the months ahead.