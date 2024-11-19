Screengrab via ESPN

The huge Netflix fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson may have been the most hyped boxing match in quite some time, but it turned into a massive disappointment.

The disappointment was two-fold – first, for Netflix’s streaming issues that made it the most disastrous live sports broadcast of the streaming era. It was so bad that fans turned to Antonio Brown’s X page where a live stream of the JerryWorld video board had 7 million viewers in real time.

And second, for the fight itself, which looked every bit like a glorified amateur fighting a near 60 year old man. Tyson and Paul lightly sparred for eight rounds and after the fight, Tyson admitted the depth of his health issues that delayed the fight were much more serious than anyone realized.

On Monday morning’s First Take, a somber Stephen A. Smith reacted to the fight and his sadness watching Tyson look to be in such poor health and so uncompetitive. But he also brought forth a theory that because of his physical state, Paul took it easy on him and showed compassion by refusing to knock Tyson out and allowing him to finish the fight with dignity.

“He looked bad. He looked like somebody that was in the hospital months earlier. He looked like somebody that as he described, who lost a lot of blood, lost a lot of weight, etc. I watched Mike Tyson walking to the ring, he stumbled while he was walking to the ring. Then I looked lower when the camera angle zoomed out and he had a knee brace on his right knee,” Smith said.

“He got in the ring, looked old, he looked slow, and I want to make sure I’m clear about what I’m about to say. Under no circumstances do I believe it was something that was pre-ordained, but I believe that when Jake Paul was in the ring with Mike Tyson, there was something that said to him, ‘I can’t do this. I’m not going to try to knock him out, he’s Mike Tyson. He’s 58 years old, he’s 31 years older than me. I know I can take him, I don’t need to do this.'”

“And for those who would question it, I would remind y’all there have been moments in boxing where we’ve seen fighters exercising compassion. I remember when Larry Holmes reportedly cried because of how he was beating up on Muhammad Ali, praying that he wouldn’t get up,” he added.

Did Jake Paul go easy on Mike Tyson? This was more entertainment than sport so let your conspiracy theories run wild. The moment at the end of the fight when Paul bowed to Tyson with several seconds remaining and Tyson refusing to throw a punch was certainly an odd ending that invited even more questions.

On the other side of Stephen A. Smith’s argument, there are even plenty of videos circulating the web suggesting that Tyson was the one pulling his punches because the fight was pre-ordained in some way. It’s bound to happen when boxing toes the line with professional wrestling and celebrity matters more than sport.

The only thing that’s not up for debate is that ultimately the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight was a night full of sadness, frustration, and regret for everyone who at least tried to watch.