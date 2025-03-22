The extraordinary life of boxing champion George Foreman is brought to life in “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.” Xxx George Foreman Portrait 001 Jpg E Ent Usa Ca

George Foreman’s death Friday at age 76 stunned the sports world, leading to a flood of tributes to the multi-faceted boxing legend on social media.

Foreman’s family announced his death via Instagram, saying he “peacefully departed … surrounded by loved ones.”

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose,” the post read.

Foreman earned many superlatives throughout his storied career. Olympic gold medalist. Heavyweight champion. Many years later, he regained the title as the oldest heavyweight champion. Some regarded him as the hardest puncher of all time.

Outside the ring, Foreman was a minister, author and beloved storyteller. Then, of course, there is the famous George Foreman Grill that is estimated to have earned him more than $200 million.

At one point in his life, George Foreman’s grills were so successful, he was receiving $5M checks … a month!!! 😵 #RIP (H/T @GrahamBensinger) pic.twitter.com/lQYg63RAN5 — 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) March 22, 2025



Sports legends, media and fans quickly paid tribute to Foreman. Fellow boxing legend Mike Tyson posted on X, “Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten.”

Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Xs5QjMukqr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 22, 2025

Witnessed the marvel that was George Foreman in person vs Evander Holyfield in Atlantic City in 1991. Was in total awe. Total disbelief. The athlete, the size, the power, never sat down between rounds. One of the greatest athletic events I have ever witnessed. Condolences to his… — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 22, 2025

Rest in peace, George Foreman. Your legacy lives on, champ. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/7v5XBSZfTi — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) March 22, 2025

One of Top 5 most memorable moments in the history of sports. Rest in Peace to the great George Foreman. An American icon. pic.twitter.com/lGDgWK3zig — FightOracle ™🇺🇸 (@fightoracle) March 22, 2025

The George Foreman career arc is fascinating. At his peak he was arguably the scariest dude to ever see across from you in the ring. His 2nd act was that of a benevolent lovable businessman who made a fortune selling burger grillers. A true American original. RIP pic.twitter.com/GHWN04QouT — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 22, 2025

RIP George Foreman. A giant of a man in every way. As feared a boxer as ever there was, pre Rumble. Then: As beloved a pitchman as ever sold a product. Such a rare human. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 22, 2025

Good case to be made that George Foreman fashioned the greatest second act in sports history. And it was more than reclaiming the title. It was a total transformation. — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) March 22, 2025

RIP “Big George.” Thanks for the memories.