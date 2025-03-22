George Foreman The extraordinary life of boxing champion George Foreman is brought to life in “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.” Xxx George Foreman Portrait 001 Jpg E Ent Usa Ca
George Foreman’s death Friday at age 76 stunned the sports world, leading to a flood of tributes to the multi-faceted boxing legend on social media.

Foreman’s family announced his death via Instagram, saying he “peacefully departed … surrounded by loved ones.”

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose,” the post read.

 

Foreman earned many superlatives throughout his storied career. Olympic gold medalist. Heavyweight champion. Many years later, he regained the title as the oldest heavyweight champion. Some regarded him as the hardest puncher of all time.

Outside the ring, Foreman was a minister, author and beloved storyteller. Then, of course, there is the famous George Foreman Grill that is estimated to have earned him more than $200 million.


Sports legends, media and fans quickly paid tribute to Foreman. Fellow boxing legend Mike Tyson posted on X, “Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten.”

RIP “Big George.” Thanks for the memories.

