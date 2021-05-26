Showtime is tapping into its talent roster for its coverage of the “Mayweather vs. Paul: Bragging Rights” fight set for June 6 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Though the fight broadcast itself will be a Showtime pay-per-view event, subscribers to the premium cable channel can watch a pre-fight special titled Inside Mayweather vs. Paul, featuring Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, stars of the network’s acclaimed late-night show, Desus & Mero. The duo will join host Brian Custer for commentary — and, presumably, comedy — throughout the half-hour.

For the pay-per-view telecast, Mauro Ranallo will call the action alongside veteran analyst Al Bernstein and boxer Abner Mares. Brendan Schaub — comedian, former MMA fighter, and host of Showtime’s Below the Belt — will be a roving reporter for the broadcast.

Inside Mayweather vs. Paul will first air on May 29 before Showtime’s boxing tripleheader headlined by the WBC bantamweight bout between Nordine Oubaali and Nonito Donaire.

Much like Showtime’s All Access series (or HBO’s 24/7 show), Inside Mayweather vs. Paul will have access to both fighters’ training camps as they prepare for the bout and include behind-the-scenes coverage of the match’s introductory press conference on May 6.

Showtime will also cover the Mayweather-Paul fight throughout the week leading up the event on its digital channels with contributions from Morning Kombat‘s Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell, along with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson from All the Smoke. Additionally, the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel will provide media availabilities for the fighters, the press conference for the undercard, and the ceremonial weigh-in.

(Could Showtime not get Ziwe to interview Mayweather or Paul leading up to the fight? That could’ve been the highlight of this entire enterprise.)

Showtime Sports and Bleacher Report will also team up to provide inside access for former NFL receiver Chad Johnson’s preparations for his fight on the Mayweather-Paul undercard. Johnson will face former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell.

Let me find out the show went on hiatus so @THEKIDMERO could tend to his other business pic.twitter.com/Jox6zjtp5Q — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) May 17, 2021

Desus & Mero is currently on hiatus until June 20, so appearing on the boxing special should be a treat for fans missing their Sunday and Thursday late-night comedy fix. (If you haven’t seen it yet, Desus and Mero met up with cellist Yo-Yo Ma before going on hiatus and is worth your time.)

Inside Mayweather vs. Paul will premiere Saturday, May 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Showtime and will also be available across the premium cable channel’s streaming platforms and on-demand. The actual fight will air on Showtime pay-per-view Sunday, June 6 with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

