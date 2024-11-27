Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Rosie Perez was a surprise ringside commentator for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight on Netflix earlier this month. While she was grateful for the opportunity from Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, she said this week her feelings toward Paul as a boxer are “complicated.”

Speaking in an interview on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz this week, Perez let out a big sigh when asked about Paul’s rise. Beyond her gig calling the fight, Perez saluted Paul for giving a fellow Puerto Rican woman (Amanda Serrano) a bigger platform — while acknowledging Paul comes with some warts.

“It’s complicated, my feelings in regard to Jake Paul,” Perez said. “Because I am so grateful for him for getting Amanda Serrano paid. I mean really, that woman has getting punched in the face for what, 16 years? And didn’t get a big payday until he came around? That’s really sad.”

Perez added that Paul is a better boxer than when he started but appeared to give voice to the questions some have about the legitimacy of his career. Paul has not fought a young, in-his-prime boxing star since entering the sport a half-decade ago.

“In regards to him as a boxer, he has gotten better, he’s taken it seriously,” Perez added. “But, yeah. You know…”

The Do the Right Thing and White Men Can’t Jump actress let her silence do the talking rather than directly insult Paul.

In the interview, Perez also gave insight into her shock when MVP asked her to be on the broadcast. While she has been around the sport all her career in Hollywood and has been part of broadcasts with DAZN and ESPN in the past, she was nervous about the spotlight of this fight.

However, Perez worked with Mauro Renallo and Roy Jones Jr. to develop chemistry and comfort while learning to defer to Jones’ expertise in technique and mentality. Perez received mixed reviews for her work on the Netflix fight but was certainly the most passionate and judicious with her words of the trio.

The future of boxing was in question before Paul arrived. If nothing else, he has brought new attention to the sport. Still, the spirit of competition and athletic excellence that used to be attached to it may have deteriorated a bit with Paul taking on influencers and post-prime legends rather than true modern stars.

Perez did her part to make the Tyson fight as great as possible, but even she has concerns to this day.

