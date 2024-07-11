Mandatory Credit: Larry Spitzer/The Courier-Journal-USA TODAY Sports

Prime Video has ordered a Muhammad Ali scripted series, The Greatest, from Roc Nation and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, among others.

The Greatest, the first authorized scripted series about Ali, will star Jaalen Best of All American: Homecoming fame as the titular boxer.

Here’s a synopsis of the series, which will premiere globally.

The Greatest intimately explores the incomparable life of Muhammad Ali. The amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring, have been well documented and while those landmark events will live in The Greatest, the heartbeat of the story is fueled by all the moments that took place outside of the spotlight. The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son.

In addition to Roc Nation and Outlier Society, The Greatest is produced by Blue Monday Productions, Authentic Studios, Polygram Entertainment, and Grace: A Storytelling Company. Ben Watkins of Blue Monday will be the show’s showrunner and executive producer.

Many involved with The Greatest‘s production lauded it in Prime Video’s release.

“Muhammed Ali defined commitment and passion for multiple generations of Americans. His journey is best told in full by a team whose dedication reflects that example,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Ali’s is an awe-inspiring story of one of the most significant global figures of the 20th century. We are proud to work with Ben alongside Outlier, Roc Nation, Polygram, Grace, Authentic Brands, Lonnie Ali, and the very talented Jaalen Best, who we know will do a remarkable job bringing The Greatest to life for our global Prime Video customers.” “To be trusted with the honor of telling the story of my most cherished hero, Muhammad Ali, is humbling and scary, and a dream come true,” said Watkins. “I am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride, responsibility, and most of all, gratitude.” “I’m thrilled to be producing The Greatest alongside Ben Watkins who captured the essence and nuance of Muhammad. With Jaalen Best, we have uncovered a soulful gem. He is such a talented young man who not only embodies Muhammad, but exudes his resilience, courage, charisma and confidence,” said Lonnie Ali. “On behalf of the Outlier Society team, I want to thank the incomparable Lonnie Ali for entrusting us to tell the story of one of the greatest humanitarians in the history of the world. It is with humility and gratitude that we will begin the journey of making this wonderful show,” Elizabeth Raposo, Executive Producer and President Outlier Society. “We are excited to participate in a project celebrating the iconic athlete, trailblazer, and activist, Muhammad Ali. His impact extended far beyond the boxing ring, using his platform to inspire and transform culture,” said Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. It’s an honor to collaborate with all our partners, especially Lonnie Ali. “The Greatest,” is a perfect title for a show dedicated to his legacy.” “It’s been an honor to work with Lonnie to tell the incredible story of how Cassius Clay became the iconic Muhammad Ali. We look forward to sharing this personal portrait with his fans around the world,” said Michele Anthony, Executive Vice President, Universal Music Group. “It’s been a longtime dream to tell Ali’s remarkable life story as a television series, which is the only way to truly capture his greatness, and I’m grateful to Lonnie and the assembled team who also share my passion for getting The Greatest to the screen,” said executive producer Josh Wakely, who secured the life story rights to Ali and brought the project to Amazon.

Other executive producers include Elizabeth Raposo of Outlier Society, Ali’s widow Lonnie, Authentic’s Corey Salter, Marc Rosen, and Matthew Gross, Polygram’s Michele Anthony, Boyd Muir, and David Blackman, and Grace’s Josh Wakely.

There is plenty of content to mine for a scripted series about Ali, and here’s hoping Prime Video delivers the goods with The Greatest.

[Prime Video]