Netflix found its next boxing hit with Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.

The streaming giant announced Tuesday that Friday’s heavyweight bout drew over 33 million viewers worldwide, making it the third-largest boxing event in Netflix history behind only the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight and the Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor rematch that aired on the same card.

The Paul-Joshua fight brought in about half the audience of the Tyson-Paul spectacle, which drew 60 million households globally and peaked at 65 million concurrent streams. That event dominated headlines not just for its viewership but also for the technical disasters that accompanied it, as Netflix’s infrastructure buckled under the weight of so many simultaneous viewers trying to watch an aging legend get dominated by a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Friday’s fight didn’t have those same streaming issues, which is probably good news for Netflix ahead of its Christmas Day NFL doubleheader. The company has since proven it can handle massive live events without collapsing, and getting through Paul-Joshua without major glitches represents real progress after the Tyson-Paul debacle left millions of viewers staring at buffering screens.

The fight itself drew plenty of criticism for the lack of action through the first five rounds, with Paul attempting more wrestling takedowns than actual punches at times. Even the broadcast team couldn’t hide their disgust with what they were watching, and the questions about whether the whole thing was fixed started almost immediately. Promoter Eddie Hearn spent the weekend insisting the fight was completely legitimate, pointing out that Paul’s jaw got broken in two places and that fighters don’t typically script injuries that could end their careers.

Criticism aside, Netflix still got exactly what it wanted.

The streamer has finally figured out the formula for massive boxing audiences, even if the quality of the fights themselves remains questionable. Paul brings the curiosity factor and the social media numbers, and pairing him with legitimate boxers creates just enough intrigue to get tens of millions of people to tune in. Whether that’s good for boxing as a sport is debatable, but it’s definitely working for Netflix’s subscriber engagement metrics.