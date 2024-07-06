Photo Credit: MMA Fighting on SB Nation on YouTube

On Wednesday, former UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal took part in a press conference ahead of their highly anticipated DAZN boxing match on Saturday. And to put it frankly, the press conference was a wild one, highlighted by a very heated interaction between Diaz and popular influencer Rangesh Mutama, better known as Neon.

Neon received press credentials for the pre-fight presser, directing his first question to Nate Diaz. He started things off with a good question, asking him who his inspirations were when he was first coming up in combat sports.

“First and foremost, my big brother (Nick Diaz), was doing a lot of good ****,” said Diaz. “He put me on game with a lot of people. I like Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricardo Mayorga, Fernando Vargas, all of those guys. Everybody, there are too many to name.”

The second question from Neon was much more of an attempt to troll Diaz than an actual genuine question, asking Diaz if he is “going to retire” when “he does get knocked out” by Masvidal in the matchup on Saturday.

Naturally, Diaz wasn’t overly thrilled with this “question”, immediately asking for Neon to show himself and later threatening him.

“Show yourself so I know who you are,” said Diaz. “That little ***** boy, that little ***** ******. I’m gonna kick you in your ******* leg. Hey…. P.S. **** you. **** you. It’s little **** kids like this little ***** talking that is changing the times. You’re gonna get your little *** whooped. I’ve got little girls here that would **** you up.”

Nate Diaz goes off on influencer N3on for his question at the #DiazMasvidal press conference 😳 pic.twitter.com/GKIczhfwTq — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 3, 2024

Obviously, Neon was looking for a reaction with this kind of question. And he certainly got one from Diaz, who has had his fair share of controversial press conference moments in the past.

