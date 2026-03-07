Credit: MVPW

Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced Friday that it’s launching MVPW, a global platform for women’s boxing.

Alongside that, they also announced a multiyear deal with ESPN that will feature three events, beginning with the first one on April 5.

The inaugural event, titled MVPW-01, will be headlined by WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois meeting WBO titleholder Terri Harper in a unification bout at Olympia Events in London. Unified women’s junior featherweight champion Ellie Scotney will face WBA champion Mayelli Flores to determine an undisputed champion. And Chantelle Cameron (21-1, 8 KOs) will face Michaela Kotaskova in a junior middleweight fight for the vacant WBO title.

The promotion has also already announced its second event, MVPW-02, which will take place on April 17 at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. Unified junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner will defend against South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin, while Shadasia Green will put her unified super middleweight titles on the line against former light heavyweight champion Lani Daniels.

Holly Holm will meet Stephanie Han in a rematch for Han’s WBA lightweight title on May 30 at MVPW-03 in El Paso, Texas.

As part of their new partnership, ESPN will serve as the U.S. home for MVPW through 2028.

“MVPW brings together some of the most accomplished and dynamic championship athletes in boxing, competing on a stage that reflects the magnitude of their talent,” said Rosalyn Durant, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions, in a statement. “We’re proud to bring these championship matchups to ESPN and the ESPN App and further elevate women’s boxing for fans across the country.”

Ariel Helwani announced on social media that he will be part of ESPN’s broadcast of MVPW fights.