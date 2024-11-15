Credit: @iamjazzysworldtv

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is set to make his return to the ring on Friday at the age of 58 to fight social media star Jake Paul. As anticipated, the bout has created quite the media circus.

Making his rounds on Thursday, Tyson stopped by to chat with Jazlyn “Jazzy” Guerra, a teen social media journalist who has interviewed the likes of Kamala Harris, Carmelo Anthony, and Jay-Z since she began posting in 2019. Jazzy boasts 1.2 million followers on TikTok and nearly 750,000 on YouTube.

Even with Jazzy’s extensive interviewing experience, it’s unlikely she’s ever received an answer quite like the one she got from Tyson when asking the boxer what impact this fight will have on his legacy.

https://www.tiktok.com/@iamjazzysworldtv/video/7437178269297839402

“Well, I don’t know. I don’t believe in the world legacy,” Tyson replied. “I just think that’s another word for ego. Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just some word everybody grabbed onto. Someone said that word, and everyone grabbed on the words, and now it’s used every five seconds. It means absolutely nothing to me. I’m just passing through. I’mma die, and it’s gonna be over. Who cares about legacy after that?

“What a big ego. So I’m gonna die. I want people to think that I’m this, I’m great. I’m, no. We’re nothing. We’re just dead. We’re dust. We’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing.”

Wow! That was surely something, Mike. It’s shocking that his answer didn’t have Jazzy sprinting out of the room as fast as possible. To her credit, she actually gave an amazingly mature response.

“Well, thank you so much for sharing that,” Jazzy began. “That is something that I have not heard before, someone say that as an answer.”

Perhaps, given her high profile and extensive reporting experience, Tyson answered Jazzy’s question like he would any other reporter. I can’t imagine she’s ever had a weirder answer to a question.

Tyson-Paul will be streamed live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Some speculate it will be the most-watched boxing match in decades.

For that, we’ll have to wait and see.

[TikTok/@iamjazzysworldtv]