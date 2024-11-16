Photo Credit: Netflix

Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield, two of Mike Tyson’s most famous opponents, were on a panel for the broadcast of Friday night’s boxing match between Tyson and Jake Paul. Before the fight got going, Lewis and Holyfield, as well as Kate Scott, combined for an exchange that was equal parts funny and awkward.

Scott brought up one of the most infamous moments in the history of the sport when, during their second fight, Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear. The incident not only led to Tyson getting disqualified but temporarily cost him his boxing license. Scott brought that up in a question that she attempted to ask Holyfield.

“Obviously there was that very famous boxing incident where Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear. Do you think he’s still got that same uncontrollable fighting spirit? Is that still present in him?”

Holyfield, who was sitting at the other end of the desk from Scott, clearly did not hear the question. Lewis realized this and jumped in to translate. Well, he sort of translated.

Kate Scott, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield played an entertaining game of telephone. (H/T @C0MB4TT)pic.twitter.com/2o1AZbRQMz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2024

“Do you think Mike Tyson is gonna bite anybody anymore?” Lewis asked Holyfield.

“I don’t think so,” Holyfield replied.

“No, that wasn’t my question, Lennox,” Scott said. By this point, all three were laughing.

While it would have been interesting to hear Holyfield’s answer to Scott’s actual question, we have to say that it probably worked out better this way.

