Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In announcing the cancellation of the Nov. 14 exhibition between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Netflix stated that it would still be streaming a Paul-headlined event in 2025.

It appears we now know who Paul’s new opponent will be, with former UFC star Nate Diaz indicating that he’s reached an agreement for a rematch of their 2023 fight.

Taking to social media on Tuesday night, Diaz posted a series of pictures from their first fight along with the caption, “fight accepted. You’re dead.” The post came one day after Netflix and Paul’s MVP Promotions first announced that the exhibition against Davis had been cancelled after the boxer’s ex-girlfriend filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Diaz (@natediaz209)

As rumors swirled regarding a replacement for Paul’s next opponent, a potential rematch against Diaz emerged as one of the most viable options. Responding to a previous post on Instagram, the Westlake, Ohio, native revealed that Diaz had accepted a proposed fight on two-weeks notice, but also indicated that the rematch wasn’t “meant to be.”

With the rematch having yet to officially be announced, it’s unclear whether something in that regard has since changed or if this an instance of Diaz going into business for himself to drum up interest. While a rematch of Paul’s 2023 victory via unanimous decision isn’t necessarily the most exciting option, it would at least garner more attention than the previously scheduled fight against Davis, which would have qualified as an exhibition due to the fighters’ weight difference.

One way or another, Netflix has vowed that it will stream another Paul-headlined event by the end of this year. And if Diaz’s social media post is to be believed, he’ll be the one who’s once again taking on “The Problem Child.”