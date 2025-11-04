Jun 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Jake Paul arrives to the ring to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The controversial Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis boxing exhibition won’t be moving forward after all.

On Monday, Netflix and MVP Promotions announced the cancellation of the fight, which was scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Nov. 14. The news comes two days after an ex-girlfriend filed a civil lawsuit against Davis, accusing the boxer of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly,” Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian said in a release. “While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.”

Paul proceeded to take aim at Davis in a subsequent social media post, referring to the WBA lightweight champion as “an actual walking human piece of garbage.”

Despite the cancellation, Netflix says that it still plans to stream a Paul-headlined event by the end of 2025. While an opponent has yet to be announced, it seems notable that “The Problem Child” has been publicly feuding with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on social media in recent days.

Even before the lawsuit against Davis, the now-canceled fight had faced no shortage of scrutiny due to the weight difference that resulted in it being categorized as an exhibition as opposed to an actual professional fight. As such, it will be interesting to see how Netflix and MVP proceed in finding a replacement and what that says about both entities’ respective strategies moving forward.

