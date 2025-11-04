Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The controversial Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis boxing exhibition won’t be moving forward after all.

On Monday, Netflix and MVP Promotions announced the cancellation of the fight, which was scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Nov. 14. The news comes two days after an ex-girlfriend filed a civil lawsuit against Davis, accusing the boxer of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly,” Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian said in a release. “While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.”

Paul proceeded to take aim at Davis in a subsequent social media post, referring to the WBA lightweight champion as “an actual walking human piece of garbage.”

Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 4, 2025

Despite the cancellation, Netflix says that it still plans to stream a Paul-headlined event by the end of 2025. While an opponent has yet to be announced, it seems notable that “The Problem Child” has been publicly feuding with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on social media in recent days.

My lane helped your lane. I spoke up for you over and over again. No more. Look at yourself in the mirror. God don’t like ugly. Maybe the truth is you are a fake holier than thou actor, when it’s always been just about you. Maybe use your platform to speak on the youth of your… https://t.co/opG82hZpBQ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 4, 2025

Even before the lawsuit against Davis, the now-canceled fight had faced no shortage of scrutiny due to the weight difference that resulted in it being categorized as an exhibition as opposed to an actual professional fight. As such, it will be interesting to see how Netflix and MVP proceed in finding a replacement and what that says about both entities’ respective strategies moving forward.