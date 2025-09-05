Nov 13, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Mike Tyson speaks to the media about his upcoming fight with Jake Paul at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Thursday, it was announced that two of the biggest names in the sport of boxing, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, have agreed to terms on an exhibition boxing match that many thought would never happen.

TMZ was first to break the news, reporting that the fight, which will put together by CSI Sports/Fight Sports, has a tentative scheduled date for “sometime in the spring of 2026”.

On paper, the fight certainly appears to be one that borders on being a bit of a freak-show, a fight that is far from the highest level of the sport nowadays.

While Tyson and Mayweather are, of course, two of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport, Tyson is 59 years of age, while Mayweather is not far behind him at 48 years of age. Not to mention the fact that most of Tyson’s experience comes at heavyweight (over 200 lbs), while the heaviest weight class that Mayweather fought at in his professional career was light middleweight (154 lbs).

As you may expect, considering the advanced age of the two fighters and the disparity in weight, the vast majority of boxing purists in the combat sports media space aren’t all that interested to see this exhibition between Tyson and Mayweather.

“What in the name of @AlBernstein is going on here? Really? The fight we need in 2026 is Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather?” wrote Jason Page of Sportswrap.

“Boxing is dead,” wrote Prince J. Grimes of Bet For The Win.

“Boxing is dead dead,” wrote Dave Portnoy.

“Please stop,” wrote ESPN college basketball analyst Myron Medcalf.

It is currently unclear where the fight will be broadcast. But for as much warranted criticism as this fight announcement has already received, we have, of course, seen the way that these kinds of exhibition fights, which both Mayweather and Tyson are certainly not strangers to, between two high profile bring in significant viewership in the past.

So whether this fight ultimately ends up being a pay-per-view offering or picked up by a streaming service, expect for this battle of the all-time great boxers to be appointment viewing for a significant portion of the boxing fanbase.