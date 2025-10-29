Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been more than 10 years since Floyd Mayweather defeated Manny Pacquiao in what was one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches of all time.

Now it appears that the two boxing legends are looking to run it back, with Ring Magazine‘s Mike Coppinger reporting that discussions are ongoing for a rematch that would potentially stream on Netflix.

‼️ Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are in talks for a potential rematch in 2026, The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger has learned. The fight is being explored as another Netflix boxing event. pic.twitter.com/iFArx2HHNH — InsideRingShow (@InsideRingShow) October 27, 2025

While a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao rematch would surely be a spectacle, it’s hard to imagine it maintaining the same buzz that it did more than a decade ago. Not only are the two fighters now 48 and 46 years old, but neither has been a regular competitor in years, with Mayweather’s last sanctioned professional fight being the 2017 showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor and Pacquiao having not won a match since his 2019 victory over Keith Thurman (he has since suffered a loss against Yordenis Ugás in 2021 before fighting Mario Barrios to a draw earlier this year).

Still, in a sport lacking in current star power, the Gen Xers remain two of boxing’s most recognizable names. And that appears to be what matters most to Netflix, which found plenty of success with last year’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson spectacle.

Next month, Netflix will also host an exhibition featuring Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis, a matchup that the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission declined to sanction due to the sizable weight difference (the fight will remain an exhibition after moving to Miami, Florida). At this point, it seems evident that the streamer is prioritizing star power over the “sanctity” of the sport, and based on the Paul-Tyson results, it’d be tough to argue with the strategy.

While it’s unlikely a rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao would generate the same buzz that Paul and Tyson did, it’s not a stretch to think that it could attract a sizable audience based on curiosity alone. Especially if the fight takes place at The Sphere in Las Vegas, which Pacquiao hinted at while confirming the negotiations to Ring Magazine on Wednesday.