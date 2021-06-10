Sunday’s eight-round exhibition fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and social media personality Logan Paul surprised many by not being completely unwatchable.

It also may have surprised some by pulling in a very respectable pay-per-view buy number. That’s according to Sportico, which reported last night that the bout earned about $50 million in PPV revenue, which would qualify as a pretty clear success by boxing standards, especially given the fact that one of the participants isn’t actually a boxer. (Also the whole “no judges” aspect.)

Via Sportico:

Showtime is projecting roughly 1 million pay-per-view buys for Sunday’s boxing match between YouTube celebrity Logan Paul and retired champion Floyd Mayweather, according to a source familiar with the numbers, which would put the media revenue from the bout at more than $50 million.

The Sportico report also mentions that the night led to a big number of new signups for the Showtime streaming service. For anyone hoping that the current trend of exhibition/celebrity boxing matches was going away any time soon, though, the strength of these numbers has to be a big loss. (Which, again, is one more loss than the Mayweather-Paul match had, because no one actually won, because there were no judges.)

It also represented a big pay day for the main event participants themselves: