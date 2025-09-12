Photo Credit: WWE on YouTube.

On Saturday, boxers Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford will fight in the ring. During Thursday’s press conference, fight promoter Dana White and Sean Zittel had a verbal sparring session.

Noting the money that the Álvarez-Crawford fight is going to generate, Zittel wanted to know why White is looking to change the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, which was passed in Congress in 2000.

“Dana, this fight, as you said earlier in the week, is said to be the third-highest gate in combat sports history,” Zittel said. “The second-biggest gate you’ve promoted alongside Mayweather-McGregor. The top 5 gates in combat sports history come in boxing, and they come in the last 10 years. So my question to you is, why then do you want to make sweeping changes to the Muhammad Ali Reform Act that is meant to protect fighters? To bring about a business model that currently has your company paying, already paid out $375 million in antitrust lawsuits and has two potential pending class action lawsuits on the way as well?”

“Well, this is obviously a long discussion,” White replied. “If you want to talk to me about that, set up an interview. This isn’t about me and my business. It’s about these two guys on Saturday night.”

As White finished his initial response, audible boos were heard from those in attendance at the press conference.

Zittel aksed a follow-up.

“My follow-up, Dana,” he said. “Earlier this week, the California State Athletic Commission had a heated hearing about TKO trying to bring those changes to the Ali Act, and it was postponed three months because…”

“Listen, I get it, you want a showboat right now,” an interrupting White said. “Set up an interview with me if this is really what you want to talk about.”

“It’s America, baby,” Zittel replied. “First Amendment.”

“If you have questions for these two, ask ’em and you can set up an interview with me,” said White.

“Dana,” Zittel persisted. “My follow-up is, if TKO can’t make those changes to the Ali Act, will you still invest in the sport of boxing? Will you compete in the market?”

“Listen, if you want to be an asshole, let’s do it in private and we can do an interview,” White replied. “If you wanna showboat, I get it. If you have questions for these two that are fighting on Saturday, that’s a different story.”

“Fight, fight, fight, fight, fight, fight, fight,” Álvarez joked.

“This isn’t a discussion to have at a press conference for these two that are going to fight on Saturday, two legends,” White said. “If you want to set up an interview with me and ask me these questions, let’s do it one-on-one, and you can ask me anything you want.”

“Sounds good,” Zittel said. “Well, Terrence and Saúl, have a good fight.”

“You have a question for these two?” White asked. “No, beat it.”