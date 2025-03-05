Credit: Dana White on X

Just days after TKO chief operating officer Mark Shapiro revealed on an earnings call that the company is on the verge of announcing a partnership with Saudi Arabia on a new boxing league, it did just that.

Taking to X on Wednesday, UFC president Dana White officially announced that very league while standing alongside Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh. The video also featured footage of the two signing an agreement while sitting alongside WWE president Nick Khan.

“What’s up guys? We have just done a deal to start a new boxing league with Turki, who absolutely loves the sport of boxing,” White says in the video.

“I am very happy today. I give the flag of boxing to the best man who can handle it,” Alalshikh said in reference to White. “We have a tough job now. But I am sure he will be delivering to the people and the fans the magnificent league and get boxing great again.”

BOOOOOOM!!!!! Boxing here we come pic.twitter.com/XBRBT5mr3P — danawhite (@danawhite) March 5, 2025

As for how the league will operate, White stated, “the model is proven: to deliver the fights that the fans want to see. The best will fight the best. And the fighters will continue to move up the rankings and become world champions.”

White said that additional announcements, including where the league will be available to watch, will be made closer to the promotion’s official launch.

While additional details regarding the league remain scarce, it appears as though White will be serving as the promotion’s front man, just as he does for UFC. Meanwhile, Shapiro revealed on a TKO earnings call last week that the plan is for TKO to produce, promote and operate the league, which would be funded by Saudi Arabia. In addition to receiving a $10 million fee, Shapiro also said that TKO will have a path to obtaining equity in the promotion over the course of a five-year period based on reaching certain incentives.

“When it comes to other opportunities, we’re going to — we intend to be selective, disciplined, thoughtful, but we will consider other opportunities to create long-term value for our shareholders as they present themselves, but they must be value accretive,” Shapiro said. “When you look at boxing, it checks the boxes of all of that. It’s thoughtful. It’s the right strategic place for us to be. We have experts in Nick Khan and Dana White, among others that can drive that business. We can be selective in terms of how we participate. And whatever we do, we will not take risk and it will definitely be value accretive.”

Considering its proven track record in MMA and pro wrestling, it would hardly be a surprise to see TKO’s venture into boxing be a successful one. It’s also worth noting the company’s ties to the Trump administration, which could prove beneficial with regard to the polarizing Ali Act.

At this point, it’s far too early to forecast an outlook for the promotion, especially without knowing which boxers it might have attached. But it’s safe to say that the preeminent combat sports company adding boxing to its offerings possesses the potential to significantly alter the current landscape of the sport.