Conor McGregor (L) and Mike Perry. (McGregor photo from SXSW 2024 from Sara Diggins/The Austin American-Statesman, Perry image from a presser after his Jake Paul fight, via MMA Mania on YouTube.)

It’s certainly not unprecedented to see MMA star Conor McGregor making wild claims on social media. But it is more unusual to see those include an apparent parting of the ways with a business partner. But that’s what McGregor seemingly did Saturday night with Mike Perry, who, like McGregor, is a part-owner of bare knuckle boxing promotion BKFC. After Perry’s conventional boxing loss to Jake Paul, McGregor went on a rant telling Perry “You’re fired,” and saying that he should focus on his own new Dirty Boxing Championship promotion instead of BKFC:

Hey Mike youre released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired. @bareknucklefc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 21, 2024

It’s not clear that McGregor actually has that authority. At the post-fight press conference, Perry was asked about this, and responded with “Whatever. He doesn’t f***ing have a promotion because me and him are both owners of the BKFC. So you can’t fire me.” He also again challenged McGregor to a bare knuckle fight (he’d previously done that in May), and suggested McGregor should fight Paul.

But McGregor wasn’t done. He went on to post (then delete) further tweets suggesting Perry took a pay cut to fight Paul. And he went on a further rant about Paul, calling him “the biggest pissbag I’ve seen in my life” and suggesting Paul is “juiced out of his head”:

Jake Paul is the biggest pissbag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still shitting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 21, 2024

McGregor is a recent addition to the BKFC ownership team, with that news announced during BKFC KnuckleMania 4 in April. At that time, BKFC president David Feldman raved about the move, saying “I’m over the moon. The biggest guy in combat sports, one of the top 10 guys in combat sports history, is now a part owner of BKFC. You tell me what that’s going to do? It’s going to the moon.”

Well, having McGregor involved is certainly going to draw attention. But, as with other things around McGregor in the past, some of that attention may be for more curious things. That now includes an apparent attempt to fire a fellow co-owner via X/Twitter. We’ll see how Feldman and BKFC respond to this public mess.

[Bloody Elbow]