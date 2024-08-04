Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Imane Khelif (ALG) reacts after defeating Anna Luca Hamori (HUN) in a women’s 66kg boxing quarterfinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at North Paris Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Globe has issued an apology for its headline that incorrectly identified Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer as a “transgender boxer.”

Khelif defeated Italy’s Angela Carini after Carini withdrew from the fight just 46 seconds in.

The Globe ran an article written by Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. Beachem’s article accurately described Khelif. The Globe, however, ran the much-maligned headline, “Transgender boxer advances.”

On Saturday night, The Boston Globe issued a statement apologizing for and correcting the mistake.

“A significant error was made in a headline on a story in Friday’s print sports section about Algerian boxer Imane Khelif incorrectly describing her as transgender. She is not. Additionally, our initial correction of this error neglected to note that she was born female. We recognize the magnitude of this mistake and have corrected it in the epaper, the electronic version of the printed Globe. The editing lapse is regretful and unacceptable and we apologize to Khelif, to Associated Press writer Greg Beacham, and to you, our readers,” the statement, which was shared on The Boston Globe’s X (formerly Twitter) account, said.

An editor’s note from the Boston Globe. https://t.co/E3x2GxSxRR pic.twitter.com/E7HreSHIXQ — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) August 3, 2024

Beacham described the situation as follows:

“Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 world championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test, and her presence at the Paris Olympics has become a divisive issue. Carini, who had a spot of blood on her trunks, said she wasn’t making a political statement and was not refusing to fight Khelif. Carini further said she is not qualified to decide whether Khelif should be allowed to compete.”

[The Boston Globe on X, APnews.com]