The Triumph Books series The Year’s Best Sports Writing is set for its third year, and there’s going to be a familiar sports media face at the helm this time around. That would be The Athletic media reporter Richard Deitsch, known for his work there since 2018 and his two decades at Sports Illustrated before that.

This particular series was launched in 2021 by Triumph and Glenn Stout, founding editor of the previous The Best American Sports Writing series (the Houghton Mifflin-published series that ran from 1991-2020. Stout served as editor for the first edition in 2021 (which focused on 2020-published pieces), while J.A. Adande stepped in last year, and now Deitsch (who was on the advisory board last year) is taking up that mantle. Here’s more on that from a release:

Triumph Books, the leader in sports publishing, is excited to announce that Richard Deitsch will serve as editor of The Year’s Best Sports Writing 2023, set to be released in October 2023. “It was an honor when J.A. Adande asked me last year to be part of his advisory committee for The Year’s Best Sports Writing 2022,” said Deitsch. “Being asked to edit is an even greater honor. There are an extraordinary amount of talented reporters and writers working in sports today and it has been fantastic to immerse myself in their work.” …“With Richard Deitsch serving as editor, The Year’s Best Sports Writing 2023 is in good hands,” said Stout. “As a close reader of sports journalism for many years, Richard is well equipped to continue the tradition of this premier sports writing collection and ensure that readers will continue to discover stories that inspire, intrigue, entertain and resonate.” …“Through his writing and podcast, Richard Deitsch chronicles an ever-changing sports media landscape,” said Triumph Books publisher Noah Amstadter. “In a business that can challenge the craft of sports journalism, Richard consistently recognizes and elevates quality writing. Triumph is so proud to work with Richard on The Year’s Best Sports Writing 2023.”

As usual, the series will select pieces from newspapers, magazines, and digital publications. This year’s edition is set to be released in October 2023.