Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It was only a matter of time before someone wrote a book on Caitlin Clark. As the Iowa Hawkeyes star looks to cement her legacy in the women’s college game with a National Championship win over South Carolina on Sunday, we know that Howard Megdal will document her history regardless of what happens.

Megdal, the founder/editor of The Title IX Newsletter, which covers six different women’s sports, and The Next Hoops, a 24/7 women’s basketball outlet, is among one of the most prominent voices and gifted storytellers in women’s sports, but particularly in women’s basketball.

While Clark will be a central figure, Megdal’s upcoming book expands its scope beyond just one player. It delves into a century of Iowa’s women’s basketball legacy, showcasing the stars and pioneers who paved the way for Clark to have one of the most remarkable careers in the sport’s history.

NEWS: delighted to announce that I have signed to write my next book on women’s basketball, on @CaitlinClark22 and the century of Iowa stars and trailblazers who brought us to this moment, from @Mollykazmer to @goiowa and @LisaBluder. Thank you @TriumphBooks for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/MRSoz7gEXI — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) April 6, 2024

In his post announcing his next book venture, Medgdal made sure to give thanks to legends like Molly Bolin Kazmer, the first Iowan to play in a professional women’s league. It also features Jan Jensen, a former Drake player who transitioned into an assistant coaching role for the Bulldogs and currently serves as an associate head coach for the University of Iowa.

The book will also spotlight Lisa Bluder, who has been deeply embedded in Iowa basketball since she played at Northern Iowa in 1979. Bluder’s coaching career took her to St. Ambrose and Drake before she landed the head coach position at Iowa, where she’s solidified her place as one of the greatest coaches in women’s basketball history.

As for the author himself, Megdal’s expertise lies beyond women’s sports. He’s a highly respected writer whose work has been published in publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Baseball Prospectus, FiveThirtyEight and Forbes. He’s also authored several books, including “The Baseball Talmud,” “Wilpon’s Folly,” “Taking The Field” and “The Cardinals Way.”

[Howard Megdal on X]