Bill Belichick is famous for being tightlipped.

So it only makes sense that as he finds himself without a coaching job, the former New England Patriots head coach is being linked to multiple media projects.

But while Belichick’s future in television remains uncertain, it appears that the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach has found another outlet to express himself. According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Belichick is planning on writing a book, with Simon & Schuster’s Avid Reader Press considered the favorite to be its publisher.

Per Marchand, “the nature of the book is not yet fully known.” But considering his background, two potential paths standout.

The first option would be for Belichick’s book to be coaching and/or leadership based. After all, the 71-year-old is considered one of the greatest minds in football history and many would certainly be curious to learn more about his philosophies and the Xs and Os behind the NFL’s greatest modern dynasty.

But while a Belichick version of Urban Meyer’s Above The Line or Nick Saban’s How Good Do You Want to Be? would surely be a hit in the coaching community, the other option would make for the more intriguing book to most.

Although the Patriots’ dynasty has inspired plenty of content in recent years, we’ve yet to truly get Belichick’s side of the story. Even while being interviewed for Apple TV+’s The Dynasty — which has been criticized as “anti-Belichick” — the three-time NFL Coach of the Year remained relatively quiet when it came to matters including Spygate, Deflategate, Aaron Hernandez and Tom Brady’s departure from New England.

Is Belichick finally ready to open up about one of the most fascinating coaching careers in sports history? It seems far fetched. Then again, doing so in written form could provide him with one of the few opportunities to truly tell his side of the story strictly on his own terms.

[The Athletic]