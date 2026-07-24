Credit: ABC

Thursday night’s edition of the ABC game show Celebrity Family Feud featured Barstool Sports taking on the family of Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg. And while Flagg has many impressive performances in his young NBA career and his one college basketball season at Duke, he hasn’t experienced anything like the dominance he and his family put together on Thursday night.

Team Flagg took down Team Barstool 543-0.

FINAL Team Flagg: 543

Team Barstool: 0 pic.twitter.com/cFAm6P0UoR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 24, 2026

Zero points

Zero steals

Zero heart Have a night, Team BarstooL pic.twitter.com/BQe9m1zxoq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 24, 2026

Dave Portnoy, Ryan Whitney, Rico Bosco, Kirk Minihane, Jersey Jerry, and Stu Feiner represented Team Barstool.

Meet your Team Barstool members for Celebrity Family Feud! pic.twitter.com/sJnnvpQ2RG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 24, 2026

In one moment on the program, host Steve Harvey said, “Name something a player probably has that a regular guy might not.”

“Big d*ck,” Portnoy, the Barstool Sports founder, responded without hesitation.

Flagg said, “Wow!”

Harvey was speechless for more than 10 seconds before walking over to the other side of the set to apologize to Cooper’s mother, Kelly Flagg.

“It’s their last time on this show,” Harvey added about Team Barstool.

We may never be allowed back on Celebrity Family Feud again. pic.twitter.com/kd0dWivAJI — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) July 24, 2026

Here are more social media posts on Team Flagg’s 543-0 beatdown of Team Barstool:

He froze, my guy hasn’t moved in 40 minutes https://t.co/QHu4Sx6pk5 pic.twitter.com/sE4eUp0OKt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 24, 2026

Whitney was just as confused at the end of Family Feud as he was at the end of Surviving Barstool. Just couldnt understand how freezing under pressure hurt the team pic.twitter.com/Peyuw3cwwB — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 24, 2026

Finished with a grand total of ZERO points on the night. Rough. https://t.co/2IJHY3ZK9Y pic.twitter.com/hetKaQu621 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 24, 2026

Update: Flagg fam destroyed Team Barstool 543-0 and cruised through bonus round to win $25K for @RMHGlobal 💪 pic.twitter.com/iDdSqgWjSt — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 24, 2026