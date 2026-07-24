Barstool Sports scored zero points vs. Cooper Flagg's family on 'Celebrity Family Feud.' Credit: ABC Credit: ABC
By Matt Clapp on

Thursday night’s edition of the ABC game show Celebrity Family Feud featured Barstool Sports taking on the family of Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg. And while Flagg has many impressive performances in his young NBA career and his one college basketball season at Duke, he hasn’t experienced anything like the dominance he and his family put together on Thursday night.

Team Flagg took down Team Barstool 543-0.

Dave Portnoy, Ryan Whitney, Rico Bosco, Kirk Minihane, Jersey Jerry, and Stu Feiner represented Team Barstool.

In one moment on the program, host Steve Harvey said, “Name something a player probably has that a regular guy might not.”

“Big d*ck,” Portnoy, the Barstool Sports founder, responded without hesitation.

Flagg said, “Wow!”

Harvey was speechless for more than 10 seconds before walking over to the other side of the set to apologize to Cooper’s mother, Kelly Flagg.

“It’s their last time on this show,” Harvey added about Team Barstool.

Here are more social media posts on Team Flagg’s 543-0 beatdown of Team Barstool:

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp