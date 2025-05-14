Credit: 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge

T-Bob Hebert, a popular radio host for 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge, announced Wednesday he would be leaving for a new role with Barstool Sports, ending his eight-year run with the station.

Hebert, the son of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert (who hosts his own radio show in New Orleans), said he would move to Chicago and work out of Barstool’s office there.

BREAKING NEWS! This morning on #OTB our own @TBob53 announced his departure from 104.5 ESPN as he takes the next step in his professional career! T-Bob will be missed by all at ESPN Baton Rouge! We love you and wish you nothing but the best!!https://t.co/GgicFx1Edw pic.twitter.com/QwHT5furc6 — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) May 14, 2025

“This Friday will be my last show here on Off The Bench,” said Hebert. “I know it’s all very sudden, but that is what happened here. I have been offered a job at Barstool Sports in the Chicago office. I’m very grateful to Dave (Portnoy) and Dan (Katz) for the incredible opportunity, and I’m going to chase it.”

Ode to Louisiana, this is how I want to be remembered I cannot express how grateful I am for the outpouring of support and I cannot express how grateful and excited I am for the opportunity @BarstoolBigCat and @stoolpresidente have given me!https://t.co/sk7RqapuiZ pic.twitter.com/j9fJCgwNUf — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) May 14, 2025

“I am so grateful for the 18 years I have spent here in Louisiana. I want to thank everyone I’ve ever worked with on Off the Bench and all of its amazing iterations,” Hebert said in a statement. “I want to thank every single person who has chosen to spend their time with us these last few years. I know our time is precious, and I do not take for granted all those who spent so many mornings laughing and talking with us through the years.”

After playing for the LSU Tigers and a brief stint with the St. Louis Rams, Hebert began his radio career working in sales before hosting mornings on ESPN 1350 WWWL and nights on WWL New Orleans. He returned to Baton Rouge in 2017 to co-host Off The Bench in the mornings, with Jordy Culotta originally and Jacob Hester since 2021.

So pumped to have @TBob53 in Chicago. He’s going to be an awesome addition to the team — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 14, 2025

He has also hosted podcasts and streaming video shows for The Volume and Stadium and co-hosts a streaming show with Jim Rome.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Hebert’s final Baton Rouge show will be on Friday, May 16.