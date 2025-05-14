T-Bob Hebert Credit: 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge
T-Bob Hebert, a popular radio host for 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge, announced Wednesday he would be leaving for a new role with Barstool Sports, ending his eight-year run with the station.

Hebert, the son of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert (who hosts his own radio show in New Orleans), said he would move to Chicago and work out of Barstool’s office there.

“This Friday will be my last show here on Off The Bench,” said Hebert. “I know it’s all very sudden, but that is what happened here. I have been offered a job at Barstool Sports in the Chicago office. I’m very grateful to Dave (Portnoy) and Dan (Katz) for the incredible opportunity, and I’m going to chase it.”

“I am so grateful for the 18 years I have spent here in Louisiana. I want to thank everyone I’ve ever worked with on Off the Bench and all of its amazing iterations,” Hebert said in a statement. “I want to thank every single person who has chosen to spend their time with us these last few years. I know our time is precious, and I do not take for granted all those who spent so many mornings laughing and talking with us through the years.”

After playing for the LSU Tigers and a brief stint with the St. Louis Rams, Hebert began his radio career working in sales before hosting mornings on ESPN 1350 WWWL and nights on WWL New Orleans. He returned to Baton Rouge in 2017 to co-host Off The Bench in the mornings, with Jordy Culotta originally and Jacob Hester since 2021.

He has also hosted podcasts and streaming video shows for The Volume and Stadium and co-hosts a streaming show with Jim Rome.

Hebert’s final Baton Rouge show will be on Friday, May 16.

