Screen grab: ‘The Ryen Russillo Podcast’

Two months after it was first reported that Ryen Russillo was heading to Barstool Sports, the move was finally made official on Tuesday.

But while the longtime host has insisted that very little — if anything — will be changing with his podcast, fans will have to wait a few more weeks for its Barstool debut. In a video posted to social media, Russillo announced that The Ryen Russillo will launch on Nov. 3.

As the University of Vermont alum has previously noted, he wasn’t able to keep the podcast feed for The Ryen Russillo Podcast, which he hosted throughout his time at The Ringer. As a result, the Barstool-branded version of his show will exist on a new podcast feed and new YouTube channel.

“We need you to subscribe to this new feed. None of this stuff is coming with me,” Russillo said in the video. “New feed, new YouTube page. Hopefully we can get the word out.”

Despite the new feed, the ex-ESPN host has been adamant that his podcast will largely remain the same. That includes bringing producers Steve Ceruti and Kyle Crichton with him from The Ringer, as well as the continuation of his show’s signature “Life Advice” segment.

As for his new gig at Barstool, Russillo referred to the venture as “partnership,” which he said he was looking for at this point in his career. Front Office Sports’ Ryen Glasspiegel previously reported that Barstool founder Dave Portnoy would be investing in the 50-year-old’s new digital production company, which was expected to host his eponymous podcast.

But while his new show won’t launch for another three weeks, Russillo won’t be waiting until Nov. 3 to resume making content. In the video announcing his new feed, the Hartford, Connecticut, native shared that he’ll begin posting videos focused on the NBA to his new YouTube page next week in conjunction with the start of the regular season.