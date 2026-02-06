Credit: The Ryen Russillo Show

Not since Shannon Sharpe accidentally went live on Instagram in the middle of a sexual encounter has the sports world been so enraptured by a sports media figure’s accidental social media posting.

Very early Friday morning, IG followers of Barstool Sports’ Ryen Russillo, who is in California for Super Bowl LX, were greeted with an unexpected image when they checked his Stories.

The image, which you can find screenshots of on social media if you’re a perv, was a close-up of a woman’s bare chest. Not exactly the kind of spicy content the former Ringer podcaster has become known for. The Story remained up for several hours before it suddenly disappeared.

As of this moment, Russillo hasn’t commented on the image, why it was posted, or whether he was hacked, but plenty of other people in the sports media world sure noticed.

And over on The Bill Simmons Subreddit, they’re understandably having a field day.

We’ll see whether Russillo comments on the photo or just tries to power through it. He’s probably working for the wrong company if he’s hoping to do the latter.