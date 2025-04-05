Credit: News 4 San Antonio

Few sports media companies have mastered the art of in-house storylines like Barstool Sports. Love him or hate him, Dave Portnoy has always found a way to make his cast of characters at Barstool into the story.

Sometimes, it’s a bit more nefarious than others, content for content’s sake.

But one of the best pieces of recent content they’ve done is making one of their most eccentric personalities follow through on a bet. If Alabama did not make the Final Four, Rico Bosco would have to take a bus from New York to San Antonio. The Crimson Tide did not make it to the Alamo, so Bosco had to take a 48-hour trip that was actually more like 57 hours with 18 stops in between.

You can follow Bosco’s journey in the thread below. It’s truly something else, including a wild moment when he found himself in the path of a tornado while riding on a Greyhound bus. It’s definitely not your average road to the Final Four.

Off and running … With the official thread of #RicoBusco . Follow along below on my 50 hour bus ride from New York to San Antonio for the NCAA Final Four. — Rico Bo$co (@Return_Of_RB) April 1, 2025

While Bosco’s cross-country bus tour through middle America quickly became one of the most talked-about stories leading up to the Final Four, the real cherry on top came when he finally arrived in San Antonio and somehow ended up on local news.

“I took a Greyhound bus from New York City to San Antonio,” said noted Final Four fan Rico Bosco. “So, it was 48 hours. We got stuck in a tornado in Memphis but made it through. So, it’s been an interesting week.”

It certainly didn’t start off smoothly.

Bosco is on big time edge as he gets ready to jump on the bus #RicoBusco pic.twitter.com/THjOV2SBhZ — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) April 1, 2025

Still, it’s absurd, entertaining, and the kind of content only Barstool could pull off.

And somehow, amid all the chaos, Bosco found himself on the local news.