While Saudi Arabia’s influence in American sports and entertainment has been widely accepted in recent years, the ongoing Riyadh Comedy Festival has reenergized the conversation. That included on Barstool Sports’ Macrodosing podcast, where PFT Commenter revealed that he previously turned down an offer to be an ambassador for LIV Golf.

“They reached out to me like three years ago when the LIV Tour was starting,” the Barstool Sports personality said. “They asked about being a brand ambassador for the LIV Tour… I said, ‘The answer’s no. Please don’t tell me how much the offer is. Unless it’s $100 million. But I don’t want to know how much I’m saying no to, because then I’ll maybe think about saying yes.'”

After co-host Conner Knapp asked how the offer made its way to PFT Commenter (whose real name is Eric Sollenberger), the Pardon My Take star joked that it came via a direct message from “what appeared to be a hot chick in a bikini saying she represented the LIV Tour,” before actually revealing that it came “through somebody,” who then asked him if he was interested.

“I said, ‘Do not tell me how much they’re offering me, but the answer’s no,'” he reiterated. “Unless it’s $100 million, in which case, the answer’s yes.”

PFT Commenter’s comments come just weeks after his Pardon My Take co-host, Dan “Big Cat” Katz, revealed that he and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had previously turned down a sizable offer to make an appearance at an unspecified boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd and ex-ESPN host Trey Wingo each previously revealed that they had declined roles with LIV Golf.

Considering how normalized Saudi Arabia’s role in American sports has become in the four years since LIV launched, it’s fair to wonder if they any regrets. Then again, as Portnoy described the story, “some people in sports still can’t be bought” — in Sollenberg’s case, especially if the offer is lower than $100 million.