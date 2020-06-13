PFT Commenter has signed a new two-year deal to stay with Barstool Sports, according to Mark J. Burns of Sports Business Journal.

Trying to keep PFT Commenter (whose real name is Eric Sollenberger) long-term is a no-brainer for Barstool.

PFT Commenter and Dan Katz (Big Cat) have made Pardon My Take an enormously successful podcast that has even appealed to many people that aren’t otherwise Barstool followers. It has even landed them on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, for example.

PFT Commenter joined Barstool in 2016 after already being a very popular personality in the sports blogosphere (he was with SB Nation before joining Barstool) and Twitterverse (he currently has over 755,000 followers), known for his “taeks” and intentional misspellings and poor grammar.

Barstool had good reason to think PFT Commenter would be a great addition and expand their audience, but his impact has probably even surprised them.

A two-year extension allows PFT Commenter to keep doing his thing with Barstool and Pardon My Take for a while, but it also allows him to still keep his long-term options open. And maybe that includes kicking for a professional football team.