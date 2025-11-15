Mar 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) shows emotion against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley was reportedly arrested Friday for felony assault and posted bail at a sheriff’s office in Richmond, TX.

According to TMZ, which cited jail records, the longtime NBA defensive ace and Barstool Sports host was booked on third-degree felony charges for allegedly assaulting a family/household member and impeding breath.

A three-time NBA All-Defense selection, Beverley last played for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024 before playing last season in the Israeli basketball league. Beverley launched The Pat Bev Pod at Barstool Sports in 2022 before rebranding the show as Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ last month with new cohost Jason “White Chocolate” Williams.

Beverley has shown a penchant for controversy since entering media, going after colleagues and even allegedly sending a “plant” to an Orlando Magic press conference to collect content. The precocious guard made headlines during his final NBA season for giving a cold shoulder to an ESPN producer because she did not subscribe to his podcast.

That proved to be a poor decision, as Beverley’s budding television career — he appeared on First Take, Get Up and other top ESPN programming — never got back on track after his treatment of the producer.

During his playing career, Beverley earned a reputation for hard-nosed defense and eccentric smack talk. The guard became known for physical plays that toed the line, causing injuries to Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul during his career, while also carving out a niche as a reliable stopper for contending teams.

Neither Beverley nor Barstool Sports have commented on the reported arrest.