Credit: Patrick Beverley on YouTube

Felony assault charges against former NBA guard Patrick Beverley were dropped last month after a grand jury reportedly found insufficient evidence of the alleged crime. But on Wednesday, Beverley revealed he is still sidelined from his role at Barstool Sports.

When Beverley’s younger sister initially pressed charges against him in November, alleging that he choked and punched her during a domestic incident, Barstool boss Dave Portnoy stated publicly that Beverley was taking “forced time” away from the company.

Beverley started hosting the controversial Pat Bev Pod for Barstool in 2022 with co-host Adam “Rone” Ferrone. The show transitioned last fall to include Jason Williams and was rebranded as Hoopin’ and Hollerin’.

But in a video published Wednesday to his own YouTube channel, Beverley said that Rone, Williams, and the rest of the staff have agreed to keep him off the show going forward.

“It came as a surprise, a little bit, right, actually shocked a little bit, due to the fact that the show was the Pat Bev Pod with Rone less than six months ago,” Beverley said.

Beverley detailed the run-around he felt he got between Portnoy and Rone before Portnoy ultimately revealed the news to him. While Beverley lamented that Rone kept his distance while Beverley sorted out the serious family issues he was facing, he insisted he has no hard feelings toward Rone or anyone at Barstool.

“No beef, no shade, no anything. But I know I’m going to get asked this question, so I’m going to answer it right off the top,” Beverley said. “This is what was told to me. Even though we have a contract, right? If I didn’t like a teammate, I just couldn’t stop working with a teammate because I didn’t like the teammate. But again, that’s not how it works (contract)-wise.”

Beverley did not reveal the remaining length of his contract at Barstool, but it does not sound as if he will have any active role at the company for the time being. Williams was initially hired to be part of Bartool’s FS1 morning show, but was moved to the Beverley-Rone podcast after a few weeks. Rone appears on other Barstool lifestyle content, but his main sports appearances come on Hoopin’ and Hollerin’.

When charges were dropped in February, Beverley acknowledged the grand jury’s ruling in a post on X, writing, “We must continue to protect our children, especially our young girls. This ordeal has truly made our family stronger.”

In the video posted Wednesday, Beverley expressed frustration that he is being treated by Barstool as if he was guilty.

“I’m really confused right now,” he said. “If we live in a place where it’s innocent until proven guilty, and I’m innocent, I don’t understand … but that’s a whole other story.”