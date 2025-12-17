Screen grab: ‘Pardon My Take’

At some point next month, Pardon My Take will have a new home.

On Wednesday’s episode, co-hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter announced that the video version of their popular Barstool Sports podcast will be exclusively available on Netflix beginning on an unspecified date in January 2026.

“In 2026, January, we don’t have the exact date, but we have come to a deal with Netflix,” Katz said. “So Pardon My Take is going to be on Netflix.”

Some pretty big sports media news… Pardon My Take is partnering with Netflix and taking their show off of YouTube Thoughts to follow pic.twitter.com/PvCPQQH9Xl — Jack Settleman (@jacksettleman) December 17, 2025

Katz proceeded to explain that the audio version of the show will remain untouched and still be available on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The video version, however, will be moving off of YouTube, where episodes routinely attract hundreds of thousands of views.

“It’s a big deal for the podcast. It’s surreal,” Katz continued. “I think it’s going to open the door some more doors for us. It also allows us to compensate and let some of the behind the scenes guys, guys in the booth… share in the success of the podcast. So we’re very excited about that part.

“Hank [Lockwood], PFT and I talked about it and we’re like, ‘yeah, if this means that everyone can have more pie, let’s make some more pie.'”

“We want more pie. And cake. And we want to eat the cake too,” PFT added. “Netflix sounds like they’re going to be a great partner.”

Netflix’s addition of Pardon My Take to its library coincides with the streaming giant’s previously announced plans to also add several podcasts from The Ringer next month. Suffice it to say, Netflix is making a statement in the video podcasting space, doing so by simultaneously adding two of the industry’s most popular sports shows in PMT and The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Moving forward, it will certainly be worth monitoring which other podcasts — at Barstool and elsewhere — the streamer potentially targets as it continues to build its library. But if you’re a sports fan who consumes video podcasts, there’s already a good chance that you’ll now need a Netflix subscription (if you don’t already have one).