A few weeks after announcing that his show Titus & Tate with cohost Tate Frazier would be leaving Fox, college basketball personality Mark Titus announced his next move on Wednesday, revealing that he is joining Barstool Sports with a new show called The Mark Titus Show.

Titus announced the move to Barstool with a brief video he posted to his social media accounts as well as his new YouTube channel.

“Overwhelmed by the love tonight. Thank you all. Could not be more excited for the @barstoolsports move and eventual Chicago move. Perfect fit for me for 1000 reasons, both professional and personal,” Titus said in a Tweet.

“I’m now one step closer to realizing my dream as head coach of Chicago State,” he joked.

Titus began his media career in college where he was a walk-on for the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team. He started a blog called Club Trillion detailing his experience as a walk-on in college basketball, often in a comical and self-deprecating way – like his decision to declare for the NBA Draft, which caused quite a stir at the time.

Following his graduation, Titus began writing for Grantland under Bill Simmons and later followed him to The Ringer, where he began the One Shining Moment podcast along with Frazier. That podcast moved to Fox in 2020 under the name Titus & Tate.

Though Titus & Tate included Tate as a co-host in his previous podcast ventures, Titus will be making the move to Barstool by himself. Titus had been teasing the move to Barstool subtly on social media, and he apologized for unintentionally misleading listeners into believing that the Titus & Tate podcast would continue.

“Was never my plan to mislead about future of @titusandtate, and for that I apologize. I adored doing T&T and will forever love [Frazier] like a brother,” Titus said in a tweet. “Hope you’ll give the new show a shot, but understand if not. Will do my best to put out a fun show either way.”

The show will release three times a week, running Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning on March 6 including rotating guests. Titus said the plan is for the show to eventually branch out from college basketball after the season.

[Mark Titus]