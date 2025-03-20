Credit: CBS

The best postseason in sports has arrived.

March Madness is finally upon us, and for fans of the 68-team competition, that means watching up to four games simultaneously to keep up with all the action.

Thanks to CBS and TNT Sports, that is now easier than ever.

The March Madness Live app and YouTube TV both have a multi-view option.

But for those of us lucky enough to watch on a setup with multiple screens, either at home, a sports bar, or a sportsbook, watching multiple games at once has become problematic. That’s because the scoreboards towards the top of the screen keeping track of other ongoing games can often find themselves ahead of the action on another screen. There’s nothing worse than watching one game, glancing at the scoreboard up top, and realizing that it’s a possession or two ahead of that same game on another screen.

That frustration caught the eyes of the prolific March Madness enjoyers over at Barstool Sports.

Hey @CBSSports @truTV @TBSNetwork @tntsports FIX THE FUCKING SCOREBOARD ON THE TOP SO WE DONT GET SPOILED TRYING TO WATCH MULTIPLE GAMES AT ONCE!!! I WILL SKULLFUCK — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 20, 2025

It’s not rocket science @CBSSportsCBB @truTV @TBSNetwork @tntsports Just put everything back 30 seconds so you don’t ruin the games for everybody watching them all. How stupid are the people who work for you guys you haven’t figured out the score bugs ruin the games? https://t.co/b2wSZrZIR0 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 20, 2025

There’s a pretty simple fix that CBS and TNT Sports can employ: just delay the scoreboards up top by between 30 seconds and a minute. That should be enough to account for any latency discrepancies caused from say, watching one game on an antenna and another on YouTube TV.

And in the middle of the opening slate of first round games on Thursday, it seems like the networks may have done just that. Watch below as Barstool’s Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Dave Portnoy see a fix happening in real-time.

Now, who knows if someone over at CBS or TNT actually saw the Barstool guys complaining and was able to implement a fix mid-game. They could have just as easily noticed the issue themselves and fixed the problem.

But either way, it’s good to know that fans can (hopefully) watch the rest of March Madness spoiler-free.