Credit: The Kirk Minihane Show

Kirk Minihane announced on Tuesday that The Kirk Minihane Show is over. The Barstool Sports podcast host took an indefinite hiatus last week for mental health reasons and returned to say his daily show is ending permanently after six and a half years.

“This is the last episode of The Kirk Minihane Show,” Minihane said. “We’re done. This is not a bit. I’m not coming back in three months. Dave and I are good. We’re done. I think The Case, which I’ve been working on stuff the last few days, I really enjoy doing it. It’s a new muscle. I want to make it bigger.”

.@kirkmin announces that today is the last episode of The Kirk Minihane show. pic.twitter.com/HmdRSVpA36 — The Kirk Minihane Show (@kirkminshow) November 25, 2025

The Case — Minihane’s true-crime project that has helped solve two murders and led to arrests in both — now becomes his primary focus at Barstool, alongside appearances on The Unnamed Show, movie projects, trivia content, and live events.

Minihane posted on Nov. 16 that he was taking time off, describing the previous months as some of the lowest he could remember. It marked his fourth known mental health-related break since 2018, going back to his days at WEEI in Boston.

I’m taking some time off from the show – it’s been a really tough last few months and I need to step away. About as low as I can remember, but I’ll be OK. No idea when I’ll be back. As always, it’s OK to ask for help when you need it, and you’re not alone. — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) November 16, 2025

Portnoy brought Minihane to Barstool in May 2019 after a messy exit from the Boston sports radio scene, and KMS became one of the company’s flagship podcasts. Minihane gave Barstool something it didn’t really have at the time, which was a daily, must-listen tentpole with a fanbase that treated the show like a sports team.

And now, after six and a half years at the top, Minihane is walking away on his own terms.

“I just don’t want to do it,” he explained. “I don’t want it in my head anymore. So, we’re done. It’s over.”