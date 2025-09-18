Screen grab: The Unnamed Show

ABC’s decision to shelve Jimmy Kimmel has caused an unexpected ripple in the Barstool Sports universe involving longtime frenemies Kirk Minihane and Dave Portnoy.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kirk Minihane Show, the show’s titular host addressed the news that ABC is preempting Kimmel’s late-night show following comments he made regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. And in doing so, Minihane took aim at Portnoy, who has argued that the decision wasn’t the clear-cut example of cancel culture that many have made it out to be.

“Right now in 2025, at 10:06 on Sept. 18, the extreme right are the biggest group of p*ssies that has ever existed in America,” Minihane said. “Because people with green hair at Starbucks and because once in a while a f*cking guy swam against girls, you f*cking p*ssies have broken in half. Led by the duo of Donald Trump and Consequence Culture Portnoy, who is waving his arms at the right to like him again after the thing last week, where he said it was Trump’s fault — privately and publicly — that Charlie Kirk died. Now he’s like, ‘I’ve gotta get them back. I’ve gotta get them back.’ I will say typical — it fits the tribe profile.”

As Minihane alluded to, the Barstool Sports founder caught flak from conservatives last week after stating that Trump’s divisiveness played a “huge part” in the current political climate amid Kirk’s killing. As for the comment about Portnoy fitting the “tribe profile,” that could be a reference to their previous public spat over Minihane defending a joke that Portnoy native perceived to be antisemitic.

That’s to say that this isn’t the first time that one of the co-hosts of Barstool Sports’ The Unnamed Show has publicly criticized the other in vitriolic fashion, nor will it likely be the last. It’s also worth noting that Minihane is hardly alone in admonishing Portnoy over his stance regarding Kimmel, which he has since doubled down on.

“This isn’t freedom of speech. This isn’t cancel culture. This is Jimmy Kimmel isn’t being successful enough right now, right here in time for all of these headaches to be worth it to keep him on the air,” the Boston native said in a video posted to social media on Thursday. “And that’s in any field. Anytime you work for somebody else, anything you say that creates giant headaches for your boss could end with career repercussions. That is not cancel culture. That is living in a capitalist society.”

Here is the only take that matter on the Kimmel suspension. Mine of course… pic.twitter.com/VtnJUMuH9S — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 18, 2025

Curiously, Portnoy’s rant failed to mention the public pressure that FCC chairman Brendan Carr had applied to ABC, Disney and Kimmel over the comedian’s comments earlier this week. It’s also worth noting that Disney is currently in the process of seeking DOJ approval over ESPN’s equity deal with the NFL, while Nexstar Media Group — which initially shelved Kimmel’s show — also needs FCC approval for its purchase of Tegna.

But even considering Minihane’s reputation, it was certainly interesting to see him issuing such strong comments regarding Portnoy’s stance on the matter. And if their shared history is any indication, it won’t be long until his co-host/boss responds.