Credit: Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports colleagues Kirk Minihane and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia are at odds again.

Last December, as LaPaglia dealt with a messy split from country singer Zach Bryan and the end of her podcast Plan Bri Uncut, Minihane called her a “fraud” for plainly changing her tune on pop megastar Taylor Swift. In the news at the time over the fallout with Bryan and her former cohost and lifelong friend Grace O’Malley, LaPaglia complained to Barstool owner Dave Portnoy about Minihane, adding fuel to the fire.

Per Minihane and Portnoy’s explanation at the time, the two (who also cohost a show together for Barstool) had a pretty explosive argument over Minihane’s comments. Portnoy initially fired Minihane over it before they each cooled off and came to an understanding.

This week, LaPaglia answered a fan’s question on a livestream for her podcast BFFs and named Minihane her least favorite Barstool personality. Minihane got ahold of the clip, giving him the perfect excuse to insult her further.

“Brianna Chickenfry is just a zero,” Minihane said, questioning if LaPaglia was sober during the stream. “This is somebody who Dave Portnoy … because he was so enamored with her, he was going to fire me because I called her a fraud? She’s a f*cking piece of sh*t, Dave. She’s trying to ruin people’s lives. She’s a horrible human being … people hate her.”

“.@BChickenfry is just a zero. She’s a fucking piece of shit. She’s tried to ruin people’s lives. She’s a horrible human being. Horrible, horrible, horrible person. People hate her.” #TeamGrace pic.twitter.com/WmfL1YUjQh — The Kirk Minihane Show (@kirkminshow) May 16, 2025

Minihane continued by taking O’Malley’s side in the contentious Plan Bri split, revealing that LaPaglia previously turned down an opportunity to hash out their differences on his show. Minihane’s continued ratcheting up of the tone of their disagreements may be part of why LaPaglia resisted the offer. Still, she may have inflamed their issues by bringing him up again.

“I have no patience for horrible people like this,” Minihane said.

All of this is par for the course for Barstool. But given how LaPaglia’s situation escalated into national entertainment news last year, it is notable that Kirk Minihane is the only host at Barstool publicly criticizing her.