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Three weeks after Awful Announcing first reported on the allegations surrounding Evan “Big Ev” McDowell, someone at Barstool Sports has finally acknowledged the situation. Sort of.

Kirk Minihane — who announced the end of his eponymous show late last year before returning for multiple iterations of the podcast — broke the silence while taking live calls on Thursday, when a caller indirectly brought up the fact that Rico Bosco and now seemingly McDowell are no longer appearing on Picks Central.

“The Big Ev thing is weird, huh?” Minihane said. “He had some gambling [problems], a bunch of people reached out and said he owed them money or something like that? So, I guess he’s gone? I don’t know, is he gone? I don’t know anything, by the way. I know nothing. This is an appealing Unnamed topic… Has Barstool said anything? I mean, tough spot. I know people are probably getting all over them, but it’s not — I don’t know what they’re supposed to say. But, yeah, that’s not good. Not good. He’s got to get his sh*t together, I think, anyway. He clearly has some issues beyond that.”

Kirk Minihane Show discuss the Barstool Big Ev situation “He’s [Big Ev] clearly got some issues beyond that.”@kirkminshow https://t.co/QCEIrdPbBp pic.twitter.com/TNhc07PO7n — RGF (@rgfray1) April 30, 2026

It’s not exactly a statement. Minihane acknowledged he doesn’t know McDowell’s status and made clear Barstool has said nothing officially, which tracks. The outlet has maintained total silence since allegations first surfaced and did not respond to multiple requests for comment when reached by Awful Announcing. But it’s the first time anyone inside Barstool has said anything publicly about the situation, which itself says something about how the company has handled this.

Minihane wasn’t the only Barstool personality to address the elephant in the room this week.

Adam “Rone” Ferrone mentioned on the Son of a Boy Dad podcast that viewers of Barstool’s Spring Break live recap shows were flooding the chat with questions about McDowell.

“They want questions asked that are never going to ask,” Rone said. “Talk about the Big Ev situation. It’s like, what do you want me to f*cking… What do you want me to say? What statement do you want me to make about like any situation?”

For anyone who needs a refresher on how the situation developed: multiple individuals alleged that McDowell had solicited introductions to illegal bookmakers through fans and followers and subsequently failed to pay his losing wagers. Screenshots of text exchanges circulated online showing fans pleading with McDowell to cover debts ranging from mid-four figures to over $15,000. One exchange showed a fan telling McDowell he was being held responsible for a debt after making an introduction on his behalf, with McDowell responding that he would take care of it. Another showed a fan being told they were potentially on the hook for $17,000 if McDowell couldn’t be reached. Awful Announcing spoke with two alleged victims, both of whom provided similar accounts and were granted anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. One victim said that when it became clear the situation had happened to multiple people, they realized “it wasn’t just me.”

McDowell has not posted on social media since April 1, nor has he appeared on Picks Central since the allegations surfaced.

Got in the lab with the @PicksCentral boys and cooked up a baseball parlay for tonight. Love this play and there’s a 50% boost available only at the best @DKSportsbook #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/8VrvU5TEPB — Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) April 1, 2026

The silence from Barstool is also complicated by the company’s relationship with DraftKings. Picks Central is a DraftKings-affiliated show. DraftKings has a licensing agreement with Barstool that makes any association with someone accused of stiffing illegal bookmakers a significant brand problem, separate from whatever internal decisions Barstool has made about McDowell’s status.

Minihane saying “that’s not good” is, at this point, the most anyone associated with Barstool has offered.