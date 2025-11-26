Credit: Barstool Sports

Kevin “KFC” Clancy and John Feitelberg announced Wednesday that the long-running Barstool Sports podcast KFC Radio will conclude at the end of the year.

The two plan to conclude the podcast’s run with a nostalgic look back before launching new projects in 2026.

“At the end of the year, we had made the decision to wrap up KFC Radio,” Clancy said. “So the next month or so, we’ll spend our time reminiscing and a little bit of nostalgia, and kind of wrap things up nicely with a bow. Then on January 1, we’ll start the new year fresh with new projects and new content and a whole new page.”

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨@KFCradio will be ending forever at the end of this year End of an era! pic.twitter.com/0q2NWWmDtd — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) November 26, 2025

Clancy, an original member of Barstool Sports, said that the discussion to end the podcast, which launched in 2012, has been happening for some time.

“It’s something that we’ve been talking about for a while. It’s just the right time,” he said. “It’s pretty clear, as far from a business point of view, that the show plateaued, and on one level. I was okay with that, thinking who cares. Let’s just do this until the end of time. Then there’s another side of me that’s just like, I think we’re just too young and there’s too much left.”

Feitelberg added that the shifting podcasting landscape, which looks very different now than it did when the show launched, played a role in the decision.

“People like to say podcasting is over. I don’t think that’s true,” said Feitelberg. “I think podcasting, the way we did it, probably is on its way out. Which is conversation — three hours of a kind of a rudderless conversation. The way I like to do it. I love that, but I think probably it is more shorter, and we’ve seen that. That’s been going on forever, and we’ve continued to ignore it because we don’t like it.”

While both Clancy and Feitelberg were light on details about their future endeavors, they did emphasize that the end of this show is not the end of their work as a duo.

Coincidentally, as they were sitting down to make their announcement video, fellow Barstool Sports podcast host Kirk Minihine announced he was ending his show after a brief hiatus. Dave Portnoy brought Minihane to Barstool in May 2019 after a messy exit from the Boston sports radio scene, leading to an oft-messy relationship between Minihane and Portnoy.

Now, in the span of several days, Barstool is losing two flagship podcasts. It’s hard to draw too many conclusions about what it means for the company, but as Clancy and Feitelberg noted, it just feels like an era is ending, in part to make room for what comes next.