New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore is hoping his team can make some noise in the NFC South this season.
A different kind of noise almost completely derailed his appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take on Friday.
Moore joined the hosts, Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger, for the culmination of their annual “Grit Week” presentation. At one point in the sit-down, Big Cat noted that the Saints, who finished 6-11 last season, were playing great football towards the end of the season. Before Moore could begin responding to the question, the sound of passing gas hit the mics, just loud enough for everyone to hear, even if some of them tried to power through it.
While Moore professionally answered the question, PFT Commenter was slowly losing it, and eventually, Big Cat had to quite literally clear the air and let everyone know producer Hank Lockwood was the culprit.
Hall of Fame PMT Moment today
Hank farted mid Kellen Moore interview pic.twitter.com/O741FZNdYG
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 22, 2026
PFT Commenter added that they had just been discussing how Lockwood tends to hit a wall during Grit Week and stop caring, “and that was it right there.”
Big Cat then asked his producer to step forward and ask Moore a question. Lockwood, sporting a green duck hat with giant flaps on both sides of his head (apologies if it’s a reference to something we don’t know about), attempted to explain that he was crossing his legs and “the physics of it” caused the aural intrusion.
What a world pic.twitter.com/lXzSIc4Yni
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 22, 2026
“I take myself very seriously and I’m really sorry and I apologize,” said Lockwood, who did not seem especially sorry. “I try and be all business in these settings and that was unacceptable and I’m sorry.”
Lockwood then tried to ask Moore a very legitimate question about the team’s momentum, but it was too late to take anything he asked seriously, and the entire studio lost it once again.
Add this to the list of interviews and press conferences that have been completely derailed by a well-timed fart.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.