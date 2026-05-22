Credit: Pardon My Take

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore is hoping his team can make some noise in the NFC South this season.

A different kind of noise almost completely derailed his appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take on Friday.

Moore joined the hosts, Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger, for the culmination of their annual “Grit Week” presentation. At one point in the sit-down, Big Cat noted that the Saints, who finished 6-11 last season, were playing great football towards the end of the season. Before Moore could begin responding to the question, the sound of passing gas hit the mics, just loud enough for everyone to hear, even if some of them tried to power through it.

While Moore professionally answered the question, PFT Commenter was slowly losing it, and eventually, Big Cat had to quite literally clear the air and let everyone know producer Hank Lockwood was the culprit.

Hall of Fame PMT Moment today Hank farted mid Kellen Moore interview pic.twitter.com/O741FZNdYG — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 22, 2026