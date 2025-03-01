Photo Created by Liam Mcguire.

A new layer in the ongoing beef between Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has emerged.

According to Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter, real name Eric Sollenberger, Schultz has accused Rapoport of spreading a rumor that he (Schultz) gives Uber stock to sources in exchange for scoops. Rapoport, speaking to Sollenberger, denied anything of the sort.

If you’re reading this wondering, “Wow, that sounds oddly specific,” you’re not alone. Sollenberger and Dan “Big Cat” Katz discussed the ordeal on Friday’s episode of Pardon My Take.

PFT was boots on the ground for the reporter altercation at the combine pic.twitter.com/nInVHB6zxj — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 28, 2025

“Apparently, this is what the scuttlebutt was,” Sollenberger began. “Schultz was saying that Ian Rapoport is going behind his back and telling people that Jordan Schultz gives agents Uber stock in exchange for scoops.”

“Uber stock?” Katz replied incredulously.

“Somehow, Schultz thought that Rapoport was telling people that he was giving people Uber stock. I talked to Rapoport. Ian Rapoport has never told anybody that they get Uber stock,” Sollenberger says.

Now, let’s take a second and pause before going any further. It’s important to note that Sollenberger was one of the people who initially reported the kerfuffle between Schultz and Rapoport at Starbucks. He was boots on the ground, so he definitely has some level of insight into this situation. But this is where, rightfully, the conversation gets weird.

“If you’re Jordan Schultz and you’re accusing someone of that, it feels like it could be true?” Katz posed.

“I don’t know,” Sollenberger replied. “I don’t think Ian actually said anything like that. He’s probably said some other things about Jordan Schultz behind his back.”

“I’m not saying it could be true that Ian Rapoport’s saying it. I’m saying, if you’re going around defending and being like, ‘Hey! I’m not giving Uber stock to people.’ Wait, what? I didn’t even say anything about Uber stock,” Katz said.

“It raises a lot of questions about Uber stock,” Sollenberger chimed in. “My ‘Not Involved in Human Trafficking’ t-shirt is making people ask a lot of questions that are already answered by my t-shirt,” he added jokingly.

This all smells fishy. Uber stock? That’s too out of left field to be completely made up, right? But on the other hand, who the hell would bribe someone with Uber stock? There must be easier ways to bribe a source if that’s what you want to do.

Of course, this is entirely and completely speculation based on hearsay. There’s no evidence whatsoever that this actually happened.

But still, what an odd development.