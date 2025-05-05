Photo Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA Today Sports

It might not be in the capacity he envisioned, but Jon Gruden has returned to pro football as a partner with the Nashville Kats and their ownership group.

The partnership was announced Monday morning by Kats president, partner and former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher. Gruden is joining Fisher’s ownership group, Fisher Football Ventures LLC.

“The Nashville Kats and the Arena Football One (AF1) league are very excited to have someone with Jon’s experience, expertise, and success to not only be part of the ownership but also take an active role in a variety of ways within the organization,” Fisher said in the press release. In addition to his roles with the Kats, Fisher also serves as AF1 commissioner.

According to the Kats, Gruden’s ownership role will also see him serve as a consultant and advisor to the team’s football and business operations.

Gruden, who resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 NFL season after emails were leaked showing him making homophobic and misogynistic remarks, has reportedly sought a return to coaching. After leaving the Raiders, Gruden maintained a relatively low profile until resurfacing last fall with Barstool Sports.

Late last year, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Gruden was receiving interest from teams as a head coaching candidate. But the latest NFL head coaching cycle came and went without Gruden receiving a formal NFL interview. Gruden, however, claims he was eager to take this opportunity with the Kats.

“I have been a fan of indoor football for a long time and jumped at the opportunity to be involved with Jeff and the Nashville Kats as part of the ownership group,” Gruden said in the press announcement. “I have so much respect for what Jeff has done over his career and continues to do with the Nashville Kats and as commissioner of AF1. I’m excited to be part of the team.”

Gruden’s brother, former Washington Commanders head coach Jay Gruden, previously worked as an assistant with the Kats in 1997. Jay Gruden was inducted into the Arena Football Hall of Fame as a player and coach.

“Obviously, I followed all of Jay’s playing and coaching days in Arena Football and knew how much he enjoyed all those years,” Gruden added. “I look forward to having that same kind of excitement with the Nashville Kats.”

Gruden joins a league which has dealt with its share of challenges, including 2008 and 2019 bankruptcies. Its reboot season in 2024 similarly didn’t forecast the brightest future. Eight teams folded before the season began, and AF1 lost a deal to have games broadcast on NFL Network before ultimately playing its championship inside a shopping mall. But like most spring football leagues, AF1 will attempt to lean on former NFL talent, with Gruden being the latest example.