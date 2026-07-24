Credit: ESPN, Barstool Sports

As if Pete Buttigieg wasn’t exciting enough, former president Joe Biden may have just helped Barstool Sports personality Jersey Jerry experience the pinnacle.

One year ago, the Takie Awards Presented by Pardon My Take summoned noted Democratic politician and former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to present Jerry with the “Lib of the Year” award, which he won for the second straight time. And while that was surely a great honor, how do you top Buttigieg when Jerry wins the award again? How do you truly celebrate the Lib of the Year the way they deserve to be celebrated? How do you honor someone as they do the unthinkable, a three-peat for the “Lib of the Year” award? You do it with Hunter and Joe Biden.

It’s award season at Pardon My Take and Jersey Jerry was congratulated by VERY special guests pic.twitter.com/Pk9rIPwsqn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 24, 2026

“From one brother in recovery to another, congratulations on the Lib of the Year award,” Hunter Biden said in the recorded message to Jerry. “I know you didn’t have much competition, but I’m still proud of you. We’re both proud of you.”

The “both” being himself and his father, former President of the United States Joe Biden, who chimed in to offer a congratulatory comment of his own.

“Hey, Jer, congratulations, man. And keep the faith,” said the former POTUS.

Last year, Jerry accepted the award wearing a MAGA hat. This year, he was just trying to soak it all in. It goes to show you how important this award is becoming. So important that a former president took time out of their day to recognize the three-time “Lib of the Year” champion. If that doesn’t inspire Jerry to keep the faith, nothing will.

“That is history right there,” Jerry said. “It’s starting to hit me. I mean, that’s kind of respect there. That’s big time. Alright, Sleepy Joe, thank you, brother. The president knows who I am.”