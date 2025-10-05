Credit: All The Smoke

Barstool signed retired NBA champion and human highlight reel Jason “White Chocolate” Williams in August, but his role has been somewhat nebulous since then.

That’s apparently changing soon, as Barstool founder Dave Portnoy revealed plans for a new basketball podcast.

“I think we are gonna combine Pat Bev, J-Will, and Rone and do like a basketball podcast with the three of them,” Portnoy recently told host Rachel DeMita on Thursday’s episode of Courtside Club.

Former NBA star Patrick Beverley and Andrew “Rone” Ferrone started The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone in 2022 and produce weekly episodes. It’s unclear whether this new version will replace the original podcast or be an offshoot.

Beverley has been out of the NBA since 2024 and hasn’t played professionally since parting with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier League in February. He started angling for media roles before his playing days ended, making some memorable appearances on ESPN where he aired grievances against Chris Paul, mocked Stephen A. Smith, and made Max Kellerman faceplam himself when he wouldn’t answer his questions. It reached the point where Beverley was reportedly banned from ESPN studio shows (which ESPN denied) after he refused an interview with an ESPN producer because she “didn’t subscribe to his podcast.”

His podcasting career has continued thanks to the unwavering support of Barstool, even as other sports media went scorched earth on him. With his playing days presumably behind him, it seems as though Pat Bev can now focus on his podcast, and he’ll now have White Chocolate around to bounce basketball ideas and stories off of.

When he was initially hired, Portnoy said that Williams would be a part of what would become Wake Up Barstool. While he made some early appearances, it appears that he’ll be entirely focused on the podcast moving forward.