Credit: All The Smoke

Jason Williams, the man known to all basketball fans as “White Chocolate,” was involved in a bizarre incident at a softball game featuring his alma mater, the Florida Gators.

It happened in Game 1 of the NCAA Super Regional championship series between Florida and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Williams’ daughter Mia transferred from UF to play for the highly touted Texas Tech program. In fact, she is one of their top hitters and leads the team with 23 home runs on the season.

During the game, emotions ran high as Jason Williams was briefly removed from the stadium by police after an altercation with a Florida fan. According to Gainesville.com, Williams and his family were on the receiving end of abuse from a disgruntled Gators fan.

Meanwhile there was some drama in that inning as former #Gators basketball and NBA player Jason Williams, and father of Mia Williams, was briefly removed from the game by cops Williams claims that his daughter was hit by a fan, and it seems like said fan is leaving Lots of… pic.twitter.com/HgYr6EhJL1 — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) May 22, 2026

After Mia Williams had a hit, the outlet reports that Williams claimed his other daughter was hit by a portable fan thrown by the offending party while they were celebrating in the stands. After talking to Williams, the police then kicked out the Florida fan.

Williams was a star at Florida during his college days, where his wizardry with the basketball captivated the masses. He then went on to play 12 years in the NBA, winning a championship in 2006 with the Miami Heat.

More recently, Williams has been hired by Barstool Sports as a full-time contributor. He was temporarily part of the Wake Up Barstool lineup on FS1 and now hosts the Hoopin’ & Hollerin’ podcast.

As for the game itself, Texas Tech won a dramatic contest by a 10-8 scoreline as Mia Williams went 2-3 with 1 home run and 3 RBIs. Game 2 of the series takes place on Saturday in Gainesville, where hopefully cooler heads prevail in the stands.