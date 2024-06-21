Photo Credit: Jake Marsh on YouTube

Barstool Sports personality Jake Marsh announced on Wednesday that he will be leaving the company five years after being hired as an intern.

Just one day later, Marsh already has a gig lined up that better suits his future plans.

Marsh, whom Barstool initially hired to mock Darren Rovell, has expressed his desire to be a play-by-play broadcaster for a national network. He even described this in his summer internship interview, which he recently watched back and seemingly played a part in his departure from the company.

During his time at Barstool, Marsh did get several high-profile opportunities to call live events, including working as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl from 2021-23, working college basketball events, and even a gig working a PGA Tour event.

However, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has expressed that the company is no longer focused on live broadcast rights, which is backed up by the company backing out of its deal to be the sponsor of the Arizona Bowl.

That left Marsh no choice but to leave Barstool to pursue his original passion. Luckily for him, he landed a short-term broadcasting gig right away.

The Premier Lacrosse League, one of the biggest professional lacrosse leagues in the country, took to social media to reveal that Marsh will serve as a sideline reporter for five upcoming games. All of these games will be broadcast on ESPN+, and their All-Star Game on July 13th will be seen nationally on ESPN.

NEWS 🗞️: @PMTSportsBiz will be sideline reporting for five upcoming PLL games. ⚫️ Boston, MA | Week 5

⚫️ Louisville, KY | All-Star Game on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/EzPaOk7JCN — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) June 20, 2024

Whether Marsh will serve in this role with the league further than these announced dates remains to be seen. But at the very least, this is an excellent way for Marsh to get his foot in the door for future partnerships with major networks as he looks to pursue his dream.

