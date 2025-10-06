Graphic via Liam McGuire

A new development in the deadly crash involving former LSU star Kyren Lacy has resulted in Barstool Sports personality Jack Mac apologizing for a previous post about the matter.

In an interview with HTV 10, an attorney representing Lacy provided evidence indicating that his client wasn’t at fault for the fatal Dec. 2024 crash. The former second-team All-SEC selection was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle following the traffic incident that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall.

As news emerged regarding the charges against Lacy, Jack Mac (whose real name is Jack McGuire) posted a picture to X of the wide receiver mimicking shooting a gun during an on-field celebration, along with the sarcastic caption, “shocking.” The video evidence provided by the 24-year-old’s attorney, however, appears to prove that he was 70 yards away from the crash at the time of impact.

While Louisiana State Police have since insisted that it was Lacy’s reckless driving that caused the crash, the narrative surrounding the incident has certainly shifted. And McGuire acknowledged as much on social media in a post apologizing for his initial reaction.

“I apologize for this tweet and want to properly acknowledge that I was wrong,” he wrote on X. “I judged based off evidence reported and could have waited for further evidence to come out, like it did today.”

McGuire also expounded on his apology on TikTok, where his initial comment had gone viral in the wake of the new developments. In both posts, he included a link to a GoFundMe supporting the loved ones of Lacy, who died via a self-inflicted gunshot two days before his grand jury hearing this past April.

“Commenting immediately in January when he was wanted on charges of negligent homicide, felony hit and run is something that I shouldn’t have done and I apologize for,” McGuire said. “I should have waited for more evidence to come out for his side of the story to be told. That evidence that was shared yesterday from Kyren Lacey’s attorney was that at the time of impact he is 72.6 yards behind the vehicles. That is not how the story was ever painted.

“Responding immediately to stories is something that I do for work, but that doesn’t excuse that I should have been better here. As Kyren Lacey’s attorney pointed out yesterday, the picture of this incident was not as straightforward as the picture that was painted in January, and I reacted to the picture in January. And I shouldn’t have done that. That is my failure and my responsibility in this situation. I should have allowed for all of the evidence to come out and judge based off of that. This is a learning lesson for me to understand in the future that I should not react as quickly as I did here.”

Obviously, McGuire’s post was a regrettable one, which he acknowledged in both social media posts. In the end, this is a terrible situation for all involved, with two families having lost loved ones.